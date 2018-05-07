 Toolz Opens Up On Low Self Esteem While Growing Up - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Toolz Opens Up On Low Self Esteem While Growing Up – Concise News

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Concise News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Toolz Opens Up On Low Self Esteem While Growing Up
Concise News
Curvy On-Air-Personality (OAP) Tolulope Oniru Demuren has opened up on her journey of accepting her plus-size body. In a lengthy write-up which first appeared on Ynaija, Toolz said that as a child, her body size affected her self confidence because she

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.