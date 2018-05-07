Top DA members gang up on Maimane over 'white privilege' - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Top DA members gang up on Maimane over ‘white privilege’ – Independent Online
Top DA members gang up on Maimane over 'white privilege'
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he stands by his contention that “white privilege” needed to be confronted. This after Maimane had reportedly come under fire from leading white party members – chief whip John Steenhuisen, his deputy Mike Walters and …
Another DA Race Debate: Maimane Faces Internal Backlash Over "White Privilege" Comments
Bhanga backs Maimane on race issue
Maimane's critics in the DA have dubious intentions
