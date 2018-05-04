Top Five Highlights From The Facebook Developer Conference [Video] — Nigeria Today

Top Five Highlights From The Facebook Developer Conference [Video]

It’s tough not to talk about Facebook, because it’s such a pervasive force in so many lives.

Seriously, how many people do you know who blue tick your messages on WhatsApp, but are then all over Facebook sharing links and liking posts.

No, just me?

I’ll be fine, but I suppose we should touch on the recent F8 conference again, where Mark Zuckerberg and the team tried to show everyone that things are fine over at Facebook HQ.

We’ve already told you all about Facebook Dating, which really seems like it could go either way, although it was certainly bad news for other dating sites.

Moments after the announcement, Tinder and OkCupid parent company Match Group saw its stock plummet by 20%, so the fear is real.

As for the rest? Maybe Zuck and the team should just tell you themselves, with this video put together by The Verge:

If I wasn’t forced to use Facebook for work, I would happily avoid it all costs, popping on once a day to check whose birthday I might be missing.

Better yet, I would post often about how I’m going to delete my account, or trim my friend list, but then never do so.

You guys that do that are great, really – keep it up.

More deets on those top F8 announcements here, if you must.

