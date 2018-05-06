 Tornadoes Coach Abara Seeks Extension To Unbeaten Run Vs MFM — Nigeria Today
Tornadoes Coach Abara Seeks Extension To Unbeaten Run Vs MFM

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Niger Tornadoes head coach, Hamza Abara, is keen to see his side maintain their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Professional Football League when they take on MFM FC in a match day 20 encounter on Sunday,. The Ikon-Allah Boys are without defeat in their last nine league games going into the fixture at the Agege […]

