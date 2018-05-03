 Toyota research arm to construct new test track for automated vehicles — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Toyota research arm to construct new test track for automated vehicles

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Tests deemed too dangerous for self-driving vehicles to perform on public roadways will now be relegated to a new facility, courtesy of TRI. The team has announced the construction of a new closed-course test facility in Michigan.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Toyota research arm to construct new test track for automated vehicles appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.