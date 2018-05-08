Tragedy As Man Commits Suicide Few Days To His Father’s Burial In Akwa Ibom (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Tragedy As Man Commits Suicide Few Days To His Father’s Burial In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

A Facebook user identified as Joseph Esu, took to social media and shared photos of a 46-year-old man known as Aniekan Peter Sunday, who committed suicide on Monday at his home in Otomo community in Ika local government area of Akwa Ibom state. Esu who shared the sad story online said Aniekan killed himself four […]

The post Tragedy As Man Commits Suicide Few Days To His Father’s Burial In Akwa Ibom (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

