 Tragedy As Man Commits Suicide Few Days To His Father’s Burial In Akwa Ibom (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tragedy As Man Commits Suicide Few Days To His Father’s Burial In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Facebook user identified as Joseph Esu, took to social media and shared photos of a 46-year-old man known as Aniekan Peter Sunday, who committed suicide on Monday at his home in Otomo community in Ika local government area of Akwa Ibom state. Esu who shared the sad story online said Aniekan killed himself four […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Tragedy As Man Commits Suicide Few Days To His Father’s Burial In Akwa Ibom (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.