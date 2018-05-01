Tragedy as Woman Selling ‘Black Market’ Fuel Burnt To Death In Delta State (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Tragedy as Woman Selling ‘Black Market’ Fuel Burnt To Death In Delta State (Photos)
A 35-year-old woman has died following a serious fire outbreak which happened at Oghara area of Delta State. The lady identified as Kate Otu was said to be a black market vendor who sold fuel in the area before her death. Local reports show that the fire started after a candle was put close to […]
The post Tragedy as Woman Selling ‘Black Market’ Fuel Burnt To Death In Delta State (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!