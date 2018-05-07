 Tragic!! 5 People Killed After Billboard Fell On 2 Commercial Buses (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Tragic!! 5 People Killed After Billboard Fell On 2 Commercial Buses (Photos)

Posted on May 7, 2018

At least, five people died after a billboard fell on two commercial buses at Express Junction Motor Park, Sagamu in Ogun State. According to reports, the incident happened during a heavy downpour on Saturday. See Photos Below…

