TRCN hosts AFTRA conference on poor education quality in Africa — Nigeria Today

Piqued by the poor education quality in Africa, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) is set to host the 7th Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA) Conference to find solutions to issues bothering on how to ensure delivery of quality education in Africa among other pressing issues.

The conference which titled ‘Teaching and Learning in Africa in the Context of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) and Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA) 2016-2025’ is aimed at charting a sustainable strategy for the delivery of quality education in order to meet Sustainable Development Goals.

The Registrar, TRCN, Segun Ajiboye who stated this in Ibadan while speaking with newsmen stated that the conference provides opportunities for exchange of best practices between the statutory regulators of the teaching profession in Africa and members of the global community particularly the academia, ICT experts, employers of teachers, teachers unions and international development partners.

According to him, the AFTRA Conference and Roundtable which will take place on May 14-19 in Abuja will feature presentation on the implications of terrorism, refugees and internally displaced for education in Africa as well as the professionalisation of teaching in Africa.

The Registrar who noted that attending to poor quality of education quality in Africa is a continental resolve stated that Nigeria is also interested in ensuring that the current poor WAEC results and underachievement in schooling is reversed

Ajiboye, a professor, added that the African Union is hosting a special session in the conference where all Ministers of Education in Africa will discuss the progress on teacher professionalism and the teaching profession in Africa.

The TRCN boss maintained that while the last edition of the conference was hosted by South Africa the choice Nigeria for this global audience is not unconnected with the committed zeal of Nigeria to the professionalising the teaching profession and ensure that teachers in Nigeria gets the best in their chosen profession.

“The TRCN is happy to host the convergence of AFTRA, which is the Africa Regional Branch of International Forum of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (IFTRA). This years’ conference will further deliberate on issues of professionalism as well as the challenges facing the teaching profession in Africa. The conference will exhaustively deliberate on the working conditions as well living conditions of African teaching with a view to suggesting areas of improvement to Ministers of Education in Africa who will also be part of the conference and round-table.”

Akinremi Feyisipo, Ibadan

