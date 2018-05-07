 Truck Driver Charged With N560,000 Kerosene Theft, Vehicle Damage — Nigeria Today
Truck Driver Charged With N560,000 Kerosene Theft, Vehicle Damage

Posted on May 7, 2018

LEADERSHIP

For allegedly stealing 10 drums of kerosene valued at N560,000, a 32-year-old truck driver, Ibrahim Wasiu, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. Wasiu, whose address is unknown, is being tried for stealing and damage. The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 28 […]

