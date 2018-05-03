Trump lied over $130K hush money paid to porn star — Nigeria Today

Trump lied over $130K hush money paid to porn star

Donald Trump’s lie distancing himself from the hush money paid to adult porn actress Stormy Daniels, has exploded on his face. His recently hired lawyer, Rudy Giuliani has now confirmed that Trump indeed reimbursed his long-time lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 payment made to the porn star, who said she had an affair with Trump, […]

The post Trump lied over $130K hush money paid to porn star appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

