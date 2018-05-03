Trump lied over $130K hush money paid to porn star — Nigeria Today

Trump lied over $130K hush money paid to porn star
Donald Trump’s lie distancing himself from the hush money paid to adult porn actress Stormy Daniels, has exploded on his face. His recently hired lawyer, Rudy Giuliani has now confirmed that Trump indeed reimbursed his long-time lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 payment made to the porn star, who said she had an affair with Trump, […]
