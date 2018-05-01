Trump Postpones Steel Tariff Decision for EU, Other US Allies - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today

Trump Postpones Steel Tariff Decision for EU, Other US Allies – Wall Street Journal
Wall Street Journal
Trump Postpones Steel Tariff Decision for EU, Other US Allies
Wall Street Journal
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump eased trade pressure on top U.S. allies Monday, giving the European Union and some nations outside the bloc more time to negotiate deals that would exempt them from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. The White House …
