 Trump to Buhari: ‘Remove all barriers to U.S. trade’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trump to Buhari: ‘Remove all barriers to U.S. trade’

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

“We hope to be the economic partner of choice for nations across the continent and all around the world.”

The post Trump to Buhari: ‘Remove all barriers to U.S. trade’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.