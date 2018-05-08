Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal — Nigeria Today

Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump has announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015. “I am announcing today, that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump on Tuesday. “America will not be threatened by nuclear blackmail. “Today’s action send a critical message, the United States no […]

Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

