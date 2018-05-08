Trump's approval rating on North Korea rises - CBS News poll - CBS News — Nigeria Today

Trump’s approval rating on North Korea rises – CBS News poll – CBS News
|
CBS News
|
Trump's approval rating on North Korea rises – CBS News poll
CBS News
By Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna and Anthony Salvanto. President Trump's approval rating on his handling of North Korea has gotten a boost amid a potential meeting between Mr. Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. And the number of …
Tokyo summit and us
The Trump Administration Is Ready to Redefine a North Korea 'Win'
Guessing games as Kim, Don set to make history
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!