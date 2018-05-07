 Trump’s CIA nominee sought to withdraw over interrogation role – Sources — Nigeria Today
Trump’s CIA nominee sought to withdraw over interrogation role – Sources

Posted on May 7, 2018

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, sought to withdraw over concerns about her role in the agency’s interrogation program, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Sources said Haspel’s offer to withdraw on Friday was prompted by growing concern among her supporters that White House staff were becoming […]

The post Trump’s CIA nominee sought to withdraw over interrogation role – Sources appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

