Trump’s CIA nominee sought to withdraw over interrogation role – Sources — Nigeria Today

Trump’s CIA nominee sought to withdraw over interrogation role – Sources
President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, Gina Haspel, sought to withdraw over concerns about her role in the agency’s interrogation program, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Sources said Haspel’s offer to withdraw on Friday was prompted by growing concern among her supporters that White House staff were becoming […]
The post Trump’s CIA nominee sought to withdraw over interrogation role – Sources appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!