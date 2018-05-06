Anger in France, Britain over Trump's gun law speech - CNBC — Nigeria Today

Anger in France, Britain over Trump’s gun law speech – CNBC
CNBC
Anger in France, Britain over Trump's gun law speech
CNBC
U.S. President Donald Trump caused anger in France and Britain by suggesting looser gun laws could have helped prevent deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 and linking knife crime in London to a handgun ban. In a speech to the National Rifle Association …
