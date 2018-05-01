Turn any bike into an ebike in minutes with the lightweight Alizeti system — Nigeria Today

Turn any bike into an ebike in minutes with the lightweight Alizeti system
Transform any standard road bike into an ebike in just minutes with the Alizeti 300C conversion system. It’s one of the lightest conversion kits on the market and easy to install — no special tools required.
