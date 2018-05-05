 Twist in DA's battle with De Lille as FedEx halts deliberations - News24 — Nigeria Today
Twist in DA’s battle with De Lille as FedEx halts deliberations – News24

Posted on May 5, 2018


Twist in DA's battle with De Lille as FedEx halts deliberations
The Democratic Alliance's Federal Executive (FedEx) resolved to suspend deliberations on the future of City of Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille, citing getting legal papers from the mayor. However, De Lille denied that she formally served any court
De Lille denies serving legal papers to DACitizen
DA FedEx suspends deliberations on #DeLille matterIndependent Online
DA suspends debate on De Lille's future pending legal adviceTimes LIVE
Eyewitness News
all 10 news articles »

 

