Two bombers killed in failed suicide attack — Nigeria Today

Two bombers killed in failed suicide attack

The Police in Borno on Tuesday said two Boko Haram suicide bombers were killed in a failed attempt to attack a mosque in Jidari Polo area in Maiduguri.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Damien Chukwu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri, said the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Chukwu said that the two female suicide bombers hid at an uncompleted building and detonated the explosives strapped to their bodies, before reaching their target.

“They were first sighted by members of the vigilante, who then informed policemen in the area. After a hot chase, they ran into an uncompleted building.

“In an attempt to escape arrest, they hurriedly detonated the IED strapped to their bodies, killing themselves alone.

“The police Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team have been deployed to the scene to sanitise the area,”said Chukwu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 4, four Boko Haram terrorists were killed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) strapped to their bodies in Mainari Kanuri and Shua villages in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Command in the state which confirmed the incident, also said seven other persons were injured during the attack.

