Two Fake Herbalists Caught In Enugu — Nigeria Today

Two Fake Herbalists Caught In Enugu
Two fraudsters, who have been masquerading as herbalists and defrauding unsuspecting civilians have been taken into police custody in Enugu. Akin Ogunsemi and Shina Fatola the two suspects are said to be indigenes of Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State. Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, the Police Public Relations Officer, of Enugu State Police Command, revealed on Friday […]
