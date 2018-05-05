 Two Fake Herbalists Caught In Enugu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Two Fake Herbalists Caught In Enugu

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Two fraudsters, who have been masquerading as herbalists and defrauding unsuspecting civilians have been taken into police custody in Enugu. Akin Ogunsemi and Shina Fatola the two suspects are said to be indigenes of Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State. Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, the Police Public Relations Officer, of Enugu State Police Command, revealed on Friday […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Two Fake Herbalists Caught In Enugu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.