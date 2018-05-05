Two Fake Herbalists Caught In Enugu — Nigeria Today

Two Fake Herbalists Caught In Enugu

Two fraudsters, who have been masquerading as herbalists and defrauding unsuspecting civilians have been taken into police custody in Enugu. Akin Ogunsemi and Shina Fatola the two suspects are said to be indigenes of Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State. Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, the Police Public Relations Officer, of Enugu State Police Command, revealed on Friday […]

The post Two Fake Herbalists Caught In Enugu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

