Two Judges received N6.1m gratification – EFCC - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Two Judges received N6.1m gratification – EFCC

Posted on May 7, 2018


Daily Trust

Two Judges received N6.1m gratification – EFCC
Daily Trust
Embattled Senior Advocate of Nigera, Ricky Tarfa (SAN) paid Justices Njangiwa and Yunusa N5.3m and N800,000 respectively, the EFCC has alleged. This was disclosed on Monday during the trial of Mr. Ricky Tarfa (SAN) for alleged bribery of judges even as
