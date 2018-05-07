Two Judges received N6.1m gratification – EFCC - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Two Judges received N6.1m gratification – EFCC – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Two Judges received N6.1m gratification – EFCC
Embattled Senior Advocate of Nigera, Ricky Tarfa (SAN) paid Justices Njangiwa and Yunusa N5.3m and N800,000 respectively, the EFCC has alleged. This was disclosed on Monday during the trial of Mr. Ricky Tarfa (SAN) for alleged bribery of judges even as …
Alleged Bribery: Witness Testifies As Rickey Tarfa's Trial Continues
'President yet to sign NJC's letter for Justice Yinusa's dismissal'
