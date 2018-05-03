Two Things Falana Had to Say About Melaye’s Ordeal — Nigeria Today

Two Things Falana Had to Say About Melaye’s Ordeal

Foremost Nigerian human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has fired shots at the Nigeria Police for arraigning Senator Dino Melaye in court on a stretcher.

However, he stated that the Kogi-West lawmaker, Melaye’s ordeal was a reflection of the suffering ordinary Nigerians faced in the hands of security agents on a daily basis. In a statement on Thursday, here are 2 key things Falana had to say

1.Uncivil

The arraignment of Senator Dino Melaye on a stretcher in Abuja on Wednesday and Lokoja on Thursday morning is unacceptable in a civilised society.

2.Degrading

It is particularly degrading and humiliating as it violates the fundamental right to the dignity of his person guaranteed by Section 34 of the constitution and Section 7 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

