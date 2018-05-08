Uber’s flying cars get a boost from government assistance — Nigeria Today

Uber’s flying cars get a boost from government assistance
Uber Elevate announced working partnerships with NASA and private industry today at Elevate Summit 2018. Initial UberAir flights in Dubai, Dallas, and Los Angeles would have human pilots, pilotless planes would come later, Uber said..
The post Uber’s flying cars get a boost from government assistance appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!