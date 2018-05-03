 UCL: Salah, Mane, Firmino Set Goals Record As Liverpool Reach Final — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UCL: Salah, Mane, Firmino Set Goals Record As Liverpool Reach Final

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane became the most prolific front three in Champions League history as Mane scored in the ninth minute of the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Roma to sent to final.The three players have combined for 29 goals in the Champions League this season, surpassing the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post UCL: Salah, Mane, Firmino Set Goals Record As Liverpool Reach Final appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.