UCL: Salah, Mane, Firmino Set Goals Record As Liverpool Reach Final — Nigeria Today

UCL: Salah, Mane, Firmino Set Goals Record As Liverpool Reach Final

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane became the most prolific front three in Champions League history as Mane scored in the ninth minute of the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Roma to sent to final.The three players have combined for 29 goals in the Champions League this season, surpassing the […]

The post UCL: Salah, Mane, Firmino Set Goals Record As Liverpool Reach Final appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

