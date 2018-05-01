 UK parliament's call for Zuckerberg to testify goes next level - TechCrunch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UK parliament’s call for Zuckerberg to testify goes next level – TechCrunch

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TechCrunch

UK parliament's call for Zuckerberg to testify goes next level
TechCrunch
The UK parliament has issued an impressive ultimatum to Facebook in a last ditch attempt to get Mark Zuckerberg to take its questions: Come and give evidence voluntarily or next time you fly to the UK you'll get a formal summons to appear. “Following
UK committee demands Zuckerberg testify this month, or face summonsThe Verge
Some Thoughts on FacebookGuruFocus.com
MPs to issue summons for Mark Zuckerberg if he does not appear for questioning in London by May 24Telegraph.co.uk
KITV Honolulu –StockNews.com (blog) –wwlp.com –Newsweek
all 104 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.