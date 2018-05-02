Umahi pledges to pay proposed new minimum wage — Nigeria Today

Umahi pledges to pay proposed new minimum wage

• Enugu seeks revitalisation of moribund industries

• Okowa pledges commitment to welfare

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has promised to pay the proposed new national minimum wage, if approved by the Federal Government.He made the promise while addressing workers across the state, at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

He said his administration has kept to his campaign promises of improving on the welfare of workers.He disclosed that outstanding pensions and gratuities owed workers since the creation of the state would be paid on, or before the May 15, 2018.

Umahi also directed all ministries to work out the new promotion entitlements and ensure that it is reflected in the salaries of the

newly prompted workers.He announced that the state has obtained N4billion loan from the Bank of Industry (BOI) for workers to access and engage themselves meaningfully in agricultural programmes.

The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Leonard Nkah, described this year workers’ day as the best and most memorable since the creation of the state.Meanwhile, workers in Enugu State have urged the state government to revamp key industries, companies and corporations in the state to create more job opportunities.



They made the demand in their separate addresses by the state Chairman of the NLC, Virginus Chuks Nwobodo, and Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Chukwuma Igbokwe.They also solicited the “payment of pensions and gratuities, harmonisation of arrears of salaries, and the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“Also important is the absorption of the remaining workers in the

government parastatals into the requisite ministries to ensure that they receive salaries alongside other workers.”

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi commended the workers for their support for his administration, stressing that workers welfare would continue to be his government’s top priority. Ends.

In Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa pledged his administration’s commitment to workers welfare, adding that they are valuable assets in any policy, programme and project implementation in the state.

He said: “This administration is constantly aware of the sacrifices of workers and their contributions to the development of the state and country“The present administration has sought, and will continue to seek the hands of labour so that together, we can attain the enviable heights of progress in our beloved state.”The state TUC Chairman, Chinedu Nwobodo commended Okowa for “paying salaries of workers regularly, especially in the trying year of 2016, when the economy was at the verge of collapse.”

