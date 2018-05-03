UN calls for urgent aid to Sahel as hunger crisis looms - The Daily Star — Nigeria Today

UN calls for urgent aid to Sahel as hunger crisis looms – The Daily Star
UN calls for urgent aid to Sahel as hunger crisis looms
DAKAR: Five million people in West Africa's Sahel region will need food aid in the coming months following a drought, but current funding will be insufficient to prevent starvation, the United Nations said Thursday. Six countries in the Sahel, a semi …
West Africa's Sahel threatened with malnutrition, insecurity
