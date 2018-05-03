Uncertain future awaits CEOs of 8 banks over failure to publish accounts - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Uncertain future awaits CEOs of 8 banks over failure to publish accounts – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Uncertain future awaits CEOs of 8 banks over failure to publish accounts
Daily Trust
The future of eight chief executive officers of commercial banks in Nigeria is hanging in the balance following a recent Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) announcement that the chairmen and CEOs of any licensed bank who fail to publish their financial …
CBN plots Bank Executives Sack with new regulations over annual audited account default
Our financials still undergoing review, says Diamond Bank
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!