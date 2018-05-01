Under Armour Sows Doubt - Wall Street Journal — Nigeria Today

Under Armour Sows Doubt – Wall Street Journal
|
Fortune
|
Under Armour Sows Doubt
Wall Street Journal
Under Armour says it expects sales to be fueled by growth abroad. Photo: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg News. By. Elizabeth Winkler. May 1, 2018 1:16 p.m. ET. 0 COMMENTS. Under Armour UAA 0.84% had a bleak 2017: Its share price nearly halved and the …
Under Armour Shares Pop After Earnings Report Gives Investors a Reason to Believe Again
Under Armour forecasts bigger loss as global expansion costs weigh
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!