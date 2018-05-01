 UNDP Partners With Crypto Startup on Solar Power Pilot — Nigeria Today
UNDP Partners With Crypto Startup on Solar Power Pilot

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Individuals who purchase and lease out solar panels will earn bitcoin as payment under a new pilot program with a blockchain startup and the UN.

