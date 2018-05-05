Uneasy calm in Bayelsa APC as court reinstates sacked Chairman — Nigeria Today

Uneasy calm in Bayelsa APC as court reinstates sacked Chairman

By Samuel Oyadongha

THE High Court of Sagbama Division sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the sacked Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Tiwei Orunimighe.

The reinstated Party Chairman, Chief Tiwei Orunimighe, in a suit had dragged the APC, the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court challenging his removal over alleged misconduct and anti-party activities.

The chairman on April 26 filed a motion ex parte praying the court to issue an order directing the defendants to recognise and deal with him as the chairman of APC pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

He also sought an order directing the defendants to accord him with all the rights and privileges as the APC chairman as well as order directing that nobody apart from him should exercise and perform the functions of the APC chairman.

