 UNICEF, Govt. decry high prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

UNICEF, Govt. decry high prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

UNICEF, Govt. decry high prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti
The Nation Newspaper
The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) and Ekiti State Government have decried the increasing rate of Female Genital Mutilation, (FGM) in the state. They, however, said that it would take collective efforts from all stakeholders to curb
UNICEF, Ekiti decry prevalence rate of Female Genital Mutilation in EkitiThe Eagle Online
UNICEF, govt decry prevalence of female genital mutilation in EkitiDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.