UNICEF, Govt. decry high prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

UNICEF, Govt. decry high prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
UNICEF, Govt. decry high prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti
The Nation Newspaper
The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) and Ekiti State Government have decried the increasing rate of Female Genital Mutilation, (FGM) in the state. They, however, said that it would take collective efforts from all stakeholders to curb …
UNICEF, Ekiti decry prevalence rate of Female Genital Mutilation in Ekiti
UNICEF, govt decry prevalence of female genital mutilation in Ekiti
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!