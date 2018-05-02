Unilag produces 245 first class graduates, including 4 in Chinese language — Nigeria Today

Unilag produces 245 first class graduates, including 4 in Chinese language
Four students of Chinese language are among 245 first class graduates to take part in the 49th2016/2017 Convocation of the University of Lagos. The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced this at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos. Ogundipe said activities lined-up for the three-day ceremonies would begin on May 8. According […]
The post Unilag produces 245 first class graduates, including 4 in Chinese language appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!