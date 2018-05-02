 Unilag produces 245 first class graduates, including 4 in Chinese language — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Unilag produces 245 first class graduates, including 4 in Chinese language

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Four students of Chinese language are among 245 first class graduates to take part in the 49th2016/2017 Convocation of the University of Lagos. The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced this at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos. Ogundipe said activities lined-up for the three-day ceremonies would begin on May 8. According […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Unilag produces 245 first class graduates, including 4 in Chinese language appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.