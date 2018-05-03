 UNILAG Produces Chinese Language Graduates For The First Time Ever — Nigeria Today
UNILAG Produces Chinese Language Graduates For The First Time Ever

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

UNILAG Produces Chinese Language Graduates For The First Time Ever. Four students of Chinese language are among 245 first class graduates that will take part in the 49th convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, vice-chancellor of the institution, announced this at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos. He said activities lined-up …

