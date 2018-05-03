UNILAG Produces Chinese Language Graduates For The First Time Ever — Nigeria Today

UNILAG Produces Chinese Language Graduates For The First Time Ever

UNILAG Produces Chinese Language Graduates For The First Time Ever. Four students of Chinese language are among 245 first class graduates that will take part in the 49th convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, vice-chancellor of the institution, announced this at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos. He said activities lined-up …

The post UNILAG Produces Chinese Language Graduates For The First Time Ever appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

