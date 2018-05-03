 University Of Calabar 31st Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events 2018. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

University Of Calabar 31st Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events 2018.

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

University Of Calabar 31st Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events 2018. The University Of Calabar 31st Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events is out. All graduands are hereby informed. The University of Calabar wishes to inform all graduands, parents/guardians, the university community and the general public that the management has released the schedule of events for the 31st …

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post University Of Calabar 31st Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events 2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.