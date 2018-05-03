University Of Lagos To Produce 3 Best Students During Her Next Convocation. — Nigeria Today

University Of Lagos To Produce 3 Best Students During Her Next Convocation.
University Of Lagos To Produce 3 Best Students During Her Next Convocation. The University of Lagos has announced that during her convocation ceremony scheduled to hold next week it will produce 3 best students from different departments. Two hundred and forty-five (245) first class holders are among the 12,393 students of the University of Lagos …
The post University Of Lagos To Produce 3 Best Students During Her Next Convocation. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!