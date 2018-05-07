UPDATE 2-China's April FX reserves fall to 5-month low as dollar bounces - Reuters — Nigeria Today

UPDATE 2-China’s April FX reserves fall to 5-month low as dollar bounces – Reuters
|
Financial Express
|
UPDATE 2-China's April FX reserves fall to 5-month low as dollar bounces
Reuters
… * China's FX reserves fall by $17.97 bln in April. * Economists had expected reserves to drop by about $10 bln. * Stronger dollar seen depressing value of reserves (Adds FX regulator, analyst comments). By Kevin Yao and Fang Cheng. BEIJING, May 7 …
China's foreign exchange reserves dip on US dollar rebound
Dollar Gains Take a Bite Out of World's Biggest Foreign Reserves
China forex reserves fall to 5-month low in April
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!