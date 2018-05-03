US considers Pakistan ally in anti-terror war – State Department — Nigeria Today

US considers Pakistan ally in anti-terror war – State Department

Sputnik/NAN

The US considers Pakistan its ally in the fight against terrorism and acknowledges the sacrifices Islamabad has made in its counter-terrorism efforts, a spokesperson for the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said.

“Pakistan is our ally in the war against terrorism … We understand and accept the sacrifices of Pakistan’s military and people in the war against terrorism,” Helena White said in an interview with Geo News released on Thursday.

The spokesperson noted that Islamabad was an important player in the region.

In August, US President Donald Trump unveiled South Asia strategy, which included boosting troops in Afghanistan and pressuring Pakistan to do a better job of cracking down on terrorists who have found sanctuary within the country’s borders.

In January, Trump accused Islamabad of providing a “safe haven to the terrorists” in spite of his country’s multi-billion assistance to Pakistan.

On Jan. 4, the US Department of State accused Pakistan of not being aggressive enough in attacking terrorist groups and announced the suspension of security assistance to Islamabad.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied all accusations, stressing its role in countering extremism and terrorism.

