US hands two planes to Chad for anti-terror campaign - The Punch — Nigeria Today

US hands two planes to Chad for anti-terror campaign
The Punch
US hands two planes to Chad for anti-terror campaign
The Punch
The United States on Wednesday formally handed over to Chad two light reconnaissance aircraft intended to help its forces fight a jihadist insurgency. Two single-engine Cessna 208Bs planes were officially transferred to the Chadian air force in a …
