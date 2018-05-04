 Usman, Adesewo, Emerge Chairman, Secretary of ANA, Abuja — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Usman, Adesewo, Emerge Chairman, Secretary of ANA, Abuja

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Poet, civil servant and development initiator, Halima Usman has emerged chairman of the Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA), Abuja chapter; and to shoulder the responsibility with her as the association’s secretary, is the Artistic Director of the Arojah Royal Theatre and Arojah Concepts, Mr Jerry Adesewo. Both were elected alongside other officials at the Annual […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Usman, Adesewo, Emerge Chairman, Secretary of ANA, Abuja appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.