 Uzoma Dozie receives Business Day Top 25 CEO Award — Nigeria Today
Uzoma Dozie receives Business Day Top 25 CEO Award

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Diamond Bank CEO, Uzoma Dozie, has been recognised as one of the top 25 CEOs in Nigeria at Business Day CEO’s Award.

Dozie got the recognition for his significant contribution to the capital market and the economy.

•Uzoma Dozie, Managing Director, Diamond Bank Plc
He took to Twitter to express his appreciation to his team and customers for making the award possible.

He tweeted: “Thank you. To my team!! The Sparkling Diamond tribe, our customers, without them this is not possible and all those that invest body mind and spirit.”

Dozie has been in the forefront of driving financial inclusion using technology for the banked and the unbanked in Nigeria.

Other top dignitaries recognized at the award ceremony include Oscar Onyema, CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange; Bola Onadele, KoKo, MD /CEO, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange; Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO); Urum Kalu, Group Managing Director/CEO, FBN Holdings Plc, among others.

