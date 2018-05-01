 Vatican confirms Pell can retain senior role in church hierarchy - ABC Online — Nigeria Today
Vatican confirms Pell can retain senior role in church hierarchy – ABC Online

May 1, 2018


Vatican confirms Pell can retain senior role in church hierarchy
The Vatican has stated that Cardinal George Pell will not be forced to quit his role in the church hierarchy, following the decision he would stand trial on multiple historical sexual offences. Pope Francis has said he would not comment on the case

