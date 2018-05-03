 Venetian ‘Rialto’ payload map is now live in ‘Overwatch’ — Nigeria Today
Venetian ‘Rialto’ payload map is now live in ‘Overwatch’

A new payload map, Rialto, has gone live in Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch. Set in Venice, Italy, players first experienced a nighttime version of Rialto in the recent Retribution co-op event.

