 Venezuela slams 'supremacist policies' of Pompeo, Trump 'regime' - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Venezuela slams ‘supremacist policies’ of Pompeo, Trump ‘regime’ – Reuters

Posted on May 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Venezuela slams 'supremacist policies' of Pompeo, Trump 'regime'
Reuters
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela on Sunday slammed comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the government of President Nicolas Maduro, denouncing “supremacist policies” and aggression by the “regime of Donald Trump.” Venezuela's President

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.