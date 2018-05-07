Venezuela slams 'supremacist policies' of Pompeo, Trump 'regime' - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Venezuela slams ‘supremacist policies’ of Pompeo, Trump ‘regime’ – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Venezuela slams 'supremacist policies' of Pompeo, Trump 'regime'
Reuters
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela on Sunday slammed comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the government of President Nicolas Maduro, denouncing “supremacist policies” and aggression by the “regime of Donald Trump.” Venezuela's President …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!