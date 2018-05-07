VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Lesbian Begging For Deliverance Goes Viral — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Lesbian Begging For Deliverance Goes Viral

A video has emerged on social media depicting a 12-year-old girl from Ghana seeking deliverance from ‘lesbianism’ at the church of controversial Ghanaian clergyman, Bishop Daniel Obinim. In the viral video, the little girl claimed that she has been practicing lesbianism for three years while speaking to the founder, Obinim. According to her, “Three years […]

The post VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Lesbian Begging For Deliverance Goes Viral appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

