VIDEO: Becca – Sumye — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Becca – Sumye
Zylofon Media presents the official video to Ghanaian songstress Becca’s song titled “Sumye” (which means “pillow”), a song off her recently released “Unveiling” album.
The video was directed by Clarence Peters.
