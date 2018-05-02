 VIDEO: Becca – Sumye — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Becca – Sumye

Posted on May 2, 2018

Zylofon Media presents the official video to Ghanaian songstress Becca’s song titled “Sumye” (which means “pillow”), a song off her recently released “Unveiling” album.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

