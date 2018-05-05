VIDEO: Calebin – WIKE — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Calebin – WIKE
Clab Music frontline act, Calebin stays consistent with hits as he unleashes another tune titled “WIKE”
The hitmaker who recently released a chart topper single “Confess” alongside the visuals has promised his fans to expect more hits this year than ever.
Here’s ‘WIKE’ as produced by Calebin and Video directed by Theo Keys
Listen and Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post VIDEO: Calebin – WIKE appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!