 VIDEO: CDQ ft Phyno & Reminisce – Aye - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VIDEO: CDQ ft Phyno & Reminisce – Aye – 360Nobs.com

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Learn how to make money online. Click here

VIDEO: CDQ ft Phyno & Reminisce – Aye
360Nobs.com
To celebrate his birthday, NSNS records frontliner, CDQ has finally released the official music video to his latest offering “Aye”, which features guest appearance from Phyno and Alaga ibile, Reminisce, directed by Adams Gud. Download & Watch below

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.