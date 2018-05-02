Video: Chidinma – Yanga — Nigeria Today

Video: Chidinma – Yanga
Chidinma Ekile aka Ms Kedike is back with yet another video in 2018. Coincidentally it’s released on her birthday. The song is titled, Yanga and is her second official single in 2018. The video is sleek, and it’s what we’ve come to expect from Chidinma. DOWNLOAD
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!